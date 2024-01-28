Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the success of the last few years, organisations based in postcode areas WN1, WN3, WN5, WN6 are eligible to submit their request.

Members will select applicants to put their case to the “dragons” in a three-minute presentation for the chance to receive up to £750.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Rotary Club members present cheque to previous recipients

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Rotary Club President Eunice Smethurst said: “In these difficult times when we are all having to tighten our belts, I am sure there are local groups in the Wigan area who could really use a donation of a few hundred pounds to help them with a project or event they wish to undertake.

"At the last event twelve groups were successful, but unfortunately a number of applications had to be declined.”

President Smethurst added: “We do not expect the presentation to come from a person trained in public speaking, we want to hear from members of the group who are looking for the money.

"In 2023 groups ranged from environment to mother and toddler entered ‘the Den’ and came away with a donation.”

More information is available at www.wiganrotary.co.uk or by calling 07813 471000.