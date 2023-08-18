Wigan community hub volunteers to stay up all night to raise funds for residents

Embrace Wigan and Leigh, in Platt Bridge, is a user-led organisation where over 75 per cent of the management team comprises people and families that it supports.

One of the volunteers, Jodie Peel, believes it is important to give back to her community and has already donated bags of toiletries, clothes and gifts to mother-and-baby units.

For her next challenge she, along with Suzanne, Callum, Kate, Kieron, Tiffany and Sonya will stay up for 12 hours tonight (Friday August 18) with the aim of raising funds for those who are less fortunate.

Jodie Peel and the team at Embrace Wigan and Leigh will be staying up all night to raise funds for care bags.

Due to the continuing cost of living crisis, many of the people that the charity supports are struggling to afford essentials, resulting in a food pantry being set up where care bags are handed out containing various items.

With a goal of £200, the team are approximately half way to their target with their donation page and cash contributions so far.

A variety of activities such as games consoles and board games will be made available to those participating in order to beat fatigue.

Care bags will go towards helping those who are less fortunate.

Kate Spragg, Let’s Connect o-ordinator, said: “A lot of people who come to us for support are young mothers, those with disabilities or people who may be out of work for various reasons. We just want to be able to do everything we can, we give a lot of support ourselves but also signpost to other services that can help.

"Every contribution counts, and your support can make a significant impact. Your donation will directly help improve the lives of those in our community.”