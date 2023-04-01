GROW with the FLOW and Wigan Warriors Community Garden are two of the 31 projects to have successful bids in Round Two of the fund ranging from community gardens and growing spaces to educational and nature recovery schemes, including

Almost £800,000 has been awarded to community-led schemes throughout Greater Manchester – all of which will improve or create local green spaces.

GROW with the FLOW in Wigan looks to focus on wildlife and woodland enhancement alongside a strong commitment to engaging the local community.

Two Wigan projects have had successful bids

While the Warriors Community Garden will be further developed creating a safe and accessible outdoor space for all generations of life to enjoy.

The Green Spaces Fund makes small and large grants available for community groups wanting to create new, spaces or improve existing ones in their local area, particularly where there is currently a lack of good quality green space.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “The Green Spaces Fund continues to give communities the support to improve their local areas, in turn helping to make Greater Manchester a greener and fairer place.

“The variety of schemes we’ve been able to support through the second round of the fund really demonstrates the vast benefits that green space can have, from physical and mental health wellbeing to community togetherness and the biodiversity of our city-region.

"This is why it’s so important that everyone has access to some form of green space wherever they live.”

It is not too late to apply for funding through the Green Spaces Fund, as round three opened on March 27.

There are two types of grants available: small grants up to £15,000 and large grants between £15,000 and £40,000.