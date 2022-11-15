The Grange community library at the Grange Centre on Highfield Grange Avenue in Winstanley, which closed in 2020, has now opened its doors to the public once again following upgrades.

The library is led by a growing team of eight volunteers and supported by Wigan Council.

Hope Community Library

The Mayor of Wigan borough, Coun Marie Morgan, said: “I was thrilled to attend the reopening of Grange Library, which is such an important asset to our community.

“We’re so grateful to the team of volunteers who work tirelessly to allow our residents to enjoy Grange Library.

“Libraries are hubs for our communities and offer a safe, warm and welcoming space to enjoy reading and meeting likeminded people.”

Wigan has two volunteer run libraries – the other being in Aspull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grange Library is open from Monday to Thursday between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities, added: “It’s great that Grange Library is now back open.