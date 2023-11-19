News you can trust since 1853
Wigan community to get into Christmas spirit with event later this month

A free event for all the family will be held in Wigan as community gets into the Christmas spirit.
By Matt Pennington
Published 19th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Hindley and Hindley Green residents will join members of Hindley Library and Community Centre, Chapter One Tea Room and Thrive CIC to spread festive cheer on Saturday November 25 from 11am to 5pm.

The festive markets will consist of stalls, crafts, entertainment, food and drink, workshops and more. Organisers have appealed for the community to provide selection boxes for the event.

In a social media post they said: “It’s that time of year where we ask our community to help us out and collect selection boxes.

"Father Christmas would love to give out free gifts to all the children that visit him on the event day & also dates throughout November and December in his Grotto at Hindley Library and Community Centre.”

More information can be found on the Hindley&Hindleygreenxmasfest facebook page.

