Wigan community to get into Christmas spirit with event later this month

A free event for all the family will be held in Wigan as community gets into the Christmas spirit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hindley and Hindley Green residents will join members of Hindley Library and Community Centre, Chapter One Tea Room and Thrive CIC to spread festive cheer on Saturday November 25 from 11am to 5pm.

The festive markets will consist of stalls, crafts, entertainment, food and drink, workshops and more. Organisers have appealed for the community to provide selection boxes for the event.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Hindley Library and Community Centre, Chapter One Tea Room and Thrive CIC, are getting into the Christmas spirit for the Hindley and Hindley Green Christmas Festival and Markets, Saturday 25th November 11am-5pm, with stalls, crafts, entertainment, food and drink, workshops and more.

In a social media post they said: “It’s that time of year where we ask our community to help us out and collect selection boxes.

"Father Christmas would love to give out free gifts to all the children that visit him on the event day & also dates throughout November and December in his Grotto at Hindley Library and Community Centre.”