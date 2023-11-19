Wigan community to get into Christmas spirit with event later this month
A free event for all the family will be held in Wigan as community gets into the Christmas spirit.
Hindley and Hindley Green residents will join members of Hindley Library and Community Centre, Chapter One Tea Room and Thrive CIC to spread festive cheer on Saturday November 25 from 11am to 5pm.
The festive markets will consist of stalls, crafts, entertainment, food and drink, workshops and more. Organisers have appealed for the community to provide selection boxes for the event.