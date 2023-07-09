Wigan Council gifts 50 laptops to the Armed Forces HQ as part of carers support scheme

The computers were delivered to the Armed Forces HQ earlier this month by Coun Martyn Smethurst, the local authority’s lead member for armed forces and veterans.

They were also offered free support in using the devices through Wigan Council’s TechMates scheme: a digital mentor service run by volunteers and local authority staff.

Coun Smethurst said: “It is a privilege to hand these laptops over to our borough’s veterans and give back to those who have made such an important contribution to society.

Coun Smethurst and Laura Ingham

“It comes at a fitting time, when we have also marked Armed Forces Day which saw our community come together to celebrate and give thanks to those serving and those who have served.”

Laura Ingham, managing director of Armed Forces HQ, said: “Access to online services is absolutely a priority for our armed forces community in a post-Covid world as more and more services have become virtual, especially in relation to welfare and benefits.

“It is an honour to receive these amazing resources from Wigan Council and facilitated by our new lead member for Armed Forces, Councillor Smethurst.

"These devices are a lifeline and will support us to help our community.”

Wigan Council launched the scheme aimed at distributing 550 reconditioned laptops in September 2022, with the local authority funding the reconditioning and reformatting of the laptops.

Other groups which received the tech and support include unpaid carers, Shared Lives Carers and direct payment recipients.

To date, more than 350 applications have been approved through the scheme which has since been opened up to veterans and their families.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, deputy leader of Wigan Council and cabinet portfolio holder for adult social care, said: “Digital technology has become an essential part of our lives and as a council we set out our aims in the Deal 2030 to use technology to improve people’s lives.

“With this scheme, we are ensuring that those who do so much for our borough’s most vulnerable residents are supported and given the tools they need to connect to their community and access local knowledge and resources.

“These laptops are helping change lives and I would urge anyone who feels they would benefit from this to get in touch with our carers team.”