Wigan Council scheme secures 21-year-old first paid role

Liam Dunn has started his first paid role

Liam Dunn, from Leigh, has started work at Atherton High School as a full-time catering assistant, after being retained following an impressive trial.

Wigan Council’s Supported Employment Service enabled him to gain work experience and learn new skills with support from an employment coach.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, portfolio holder for adult services, said: “Liam’s new job is testament to the hard work and commitment he has shown since he began his journey to employment.

“His motivation, determination and resilience has paid off, enabling him to successfully gain paid employment with the expert help and guidance from the Supported Employment Service.

“With the right attitude, hard work and a helping hand from our team, Liam has achieved his goal of gaining employment. He should be very proud of himself.”

After completing catering and hospitality courses at Wigan and Leigh College, Mr Dunn started a supported internship, participating in a placement opportunity at Etherstone Day Centre, where he worked in the kitchens, quickly becoming an integral part of the team.

He didn’t let Covid-19 put a stop to his efforts, re-enrolling at college and attending interview skills courses.

This subsequently led to him being offered a work trial at the school, which was arranged by his employment coach.

Mr Dunn said: “Without the help of supported employment, I don’t think it would have been so easy for me to get a job.

“I felt very supported by my employment coach, Debra, and without her help I don’t think I would be working in a job I really enjoy, alongside people I really like.”

The Wigan Council run service works in partnership with Wigan and Leigh College, providing specialist job coaching support for students who aspire to bridge the gap from education to employment.