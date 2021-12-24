Wigan Council workers brighten up people's Christmases

Santa and Coco the Elf

Husband and wife team David and Jo Eatock have been offering door to door visits dressed as Santa and Coco the Elf.

The pair who work for Be Well and Healthy Living have also raised £183 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Jo said: " We are proud to raise this much money for a much deserved cause.

Santa and Coco the Elf with a healthcare worker

"The visits have put smiles on a lot of children's faces."