Wigan Council workers brighten up people's Christmases
Wigan Council staff have been doing their bit to spread Christmas cheer
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:01 am
Updated
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:02 am
Husband and wife team David and Jo Eatock have been offering door to door visits dressed as Santa and Coco the Elf.
The pair who work for Be Well and Healthy Living have also raised £183 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
Jo said: " We are proud to raise this much money for a much deserved cause.
"The visits have put smiles on a lot of children's faces."
