Woman hospitalised after being rescued from a suspicious fire at Wigan borough home

A woman suffered burns to 10 per cent of her body and severe smoke inhalation after a suspected arson attack on a Wigan borough home.
By Sian Jones
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 17:15 BST

Four fire engines from Leigh and Hindley attended the blaze at an address in Hurst Street, Leigh, at around 11.30am this morning (June 29).

The fire was well-developed in the ground floor and kitchen area of the property and took 40 minutes to contain.

Crews managed to prevent the flames from spreading to the neighbouring address and rescued a woman in her 50s.

The fire was well-developed when crews arrivedThe fire was well-developed when crews arrived
There were reports of a second person in the home but a thorough search of the ground floor determined there were no other casualties.

Watch Manager at Leigh Fire Station, Rob Grundy, said: “No cause has been determined yet.

"It is an ongoing incident with the fire investigation team and the police.

"I’d like to emphasise the importance of a working fire alarm as there were none working inside the property.”

