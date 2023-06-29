Four fire engines from Leigh and Hindley attended the blaze at an address in Hurst Street, Leigh, at around 11.30am this morning (June 29).

The fire was well-developed in the ground floor and kitchen area of the property and took 40 minutes to contain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews managed to prevent the flames from spreading to the neighbouring address and rescued a woman in her 50s.

The fire was well-developed when crews arrived

There were reports of a second person in the home but a thorough search of the ground floor determined there were no other casualties.

Watch Manager at Leigh Fire Station, Rob Grundy, said: “No cause has been determined yet.

"It is an ongoing incident with the fire investigation team and the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad