A Wigan vicar and a dedicated team of volunteers have been recognised for the difference they make in the community.

Rev Alison Brown and volunteers from St James with St Thomas’s Church, in Poolstock, were given the Heart of the Community award.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson presented them with a certificate, glass award and engraved silver salver on behalf of Douglas ward councillor Pat Draper.

After the presentation in the chamber at Wigan Town Hall, they enjoyed refreshments and a buffet lunch in the mayor’s parlour.

The Reverend Alison Brown and volunteers receive the Heart of the Community award from mayor Coun Debbie Parkinson and Coun Pat Draper

Coun Draper was keen to honour the volunteers for their work in the community, but also for the difference they had made to her personally, after they supported her as she battled breast cancer three years ago.

She described the church as “a very busy welcoming place” and said the “wonderful” volunteers “meet people with a smile and treat them with a warmth that makes them feel at home”.

She first met the volunteers from the church’s Faith cafe and Lifelines dementia group in 2018.

They have since opened Tom’s Pantry, to prevent food going to landfill, warm spaces, choir practice, a bereavement group and many other services.

They provide dinner on Christmas Day for anyone who is lonely, struggling or has other issues, with 70 people enjoying a festive meal in 2024, supported by the council’s Brighter Borough funding.

Community meals are also provided at Easter and weekly cafe sessions see volunteers serve food on a pay-as-you-feel basis, offering a gathering place for people and helping to reduce loneliness and social isolation.

Rev Brown, one of the cafe’s original volunteers, said: “A huge thank you the mayor and Coun Pat Draper, the Douglas ward councillor, for the Heart of the Community award.

“We were all absolutely thrilled to be awarded with the beautiful glass award, silver salver and certificate. We were also delighted and humbled to hear the lovely speech from the mayor, as well as Coun Draper saying such lovely words about our team.

“You made us feel so very special and we had a day that none of us will ever forget and we want to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. God bless you all and thank you for all the support you give us at St James with St Thomas’s Church.”

Coun Draper said: “When I first met these lovely volunteers in 2018 in St James’s Church, I was impressed. Since then, the services they provide have grown from feeding the whole community on Saturdays to Tom's Pantry, which is a lifeline for many people of all ages.

“In 2022, when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, these wonderful ladies were a lifeline for me personally via Emma through the Faith cafe. They supported me all through my treatment. They all hold a special place for me, as well as St Mark's Café Hub girls.

“Without our volunteers, our communities could not function, so to all of St James’s volunteers, you deserve to be recognised with this award! For the work you do in St James and St Thomas’s Church as a whole, I salute you.”