Wigan councillor sends out message concerning the shortage of Covid-19 tests

Coun Paul Collins, who represents the Shevington with Lower Ground ward, shared his thoughts after he and his son tested positive for the virus.

He is concerned the poor availability of lateral flow tests could cause chaos until the government is able to act.

On his website, he wrote: “This is a national problem, which we have little control over locally and is affecting people in various areas up and down the country.

“I along with many others have struggled to get hold of tests in this period, and have only discovered it by a test thankfully provided by a friend.

“It seems to be hit and miss as to whether you can get hold of testing kits, which I fear may result in many people being unaware they have Covid, due to not being able to take a lateral flow test, and this is causing havoc for our business and public sectors.

“I believe the issue is linked to the way the UK Health Security Agency is running the national testing system, but I will clarify once I have more information.

“I have raised the issue with Professor Kate Ardern and Lisa Nandy MP. I have also notified the leader and deputy leader of the council to hopefully get a resolution soon so at the very least we can protect our most vulnerable residents.

“I have asked for an update from Professor Ardern as soon as she is able to provide more details but I’m sure you will understand that along with her colleagues she is working very hard to get this issue resolved.

“In the meantime, if you have any symptoms or have been in close contact with someone with Covid, make arrangements to have a PCR test done at the earliest opportunity.”