A bid to convert a former bank into a cafe-bar and home for 11 people has been refused.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors on the borough’s planning committee turned down the application for the change of use of the vacant NatWest branch on Gerard Street, Ashton, which closed two years ago.

The building is in Ashton’s conservation area, so the council published details of the application on the Public Notice Portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NatWest bank in Ashton closed in 2023

It has been vacant since NatWest moved out in June 2023, after the firm decided to shut 43 outlets across the UK due to the rise in digital banking and the lack of footfall in branches.

One reason for the refusal was the development would provide a “substandard level of accommodation” as well as a lack of outdoor space.

The report stated: “The proposed development, by reason of its internal layout, intensity of use, substandard separation distances and lack of appropriate internal and external amenity provision, would result in an over-intensive form of residential occupation that fails to provide a satisfactory standard of accommodation for future occupants and would result in an unacceptable loss of residential amenity to the occupiers of the properties to the rear of the site on Heath Road due to overlooking from the first and second floor habitable room windows.”

The report also added that the were no amendments that would make it a suitable development that would align with Wigan Council’s National Planning Policy Framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the objectors to the proposal said: “This building is in a conservation area. It is right it is brought back into use but an 11-bed HMO is inappropriate in this area.

"I worked in this building for many years and the upstairs area is small and not suited to this.

"It was at one time a bank manager’s apartment and one or two apartments with parking at the side is appropriate. An 11-bed bed HMO is not.”

Earlier this year, town hall leaders in Wigan opted to force anyone converting a property into a small house of multiple occupation (HMO) to apply for planning permission.

It followed a series of protests from residents in various parts of the town, with some believing there were too many HMOs.