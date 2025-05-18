Two Wigan councillors are swapping their suits for amusing fancy dress costumes as they take part in a fun-filled family event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Chris Ready has pledged to dress as a pantomime dame and Coun Lawrence Hunt will don a mustard pot outfit – as they bid to bring laughter and attention to the event’s heartfelt mission.

The Entertainathon will take over Stubshaw Cross Club in Ashton from 10am to 2pm on bank holiday Monday, May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors Lawrence Hunt, second from left, and Chris Ready, right, will wear fancy dress at the event

Organised by Lisa Lundie and the Next STAGE Performing Arts community, it aims to raise money for the printing of The Most Precious Gift, a children’s book inspired by Lisa’s IVF journey.

The rhyming story features a hen that gives an egg to her friend so that she can become a mother and is designed to help families open conversations with donor-conceived children in a gentle, loving way.

Lisa said: “This will be such a special event. Huge thanks to Chris and Lawrence for being such good sports and supporting me. You’ve made this even more magical!”

The four hours of fun will include a mini disco with prizes, face painting, outdoor play, mini golf, raffle, food and drinks, a competition to guess the name of a giant teddy and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission costs £10 per child and will be free for sponsored dancers and adults. Tickets are available at lisalundie.com.

Raffle tickets cost £1 per strip, available at Lisa’s classes and at the event.

To find out more about her book and support her efforts to raise £2,000 for printing, go to gofund.me/76b7b506.