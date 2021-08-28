Wigan countdown to FIVE big charity runs in just three days

A previous Wigan 10k

The Covid pandemic has decimated the fun run calendar, impacting on innumerable good causes and depriving competitors of serious racing or just the conviviality and pleasure of taking part in big events.

But in Wigan that all changes in September, with no fewer than four races almost at once.

The ninth annual Wigan 10k takes place on Sunday September, with a 5k race and family mile on the same day.

A team of runners are getting ready to do the Wigan 10k next month and raise money for Daffodils Dreams, which supports vulnerable children and their families. L-R Ben McNamara, Paul Bateman, Dave King, Councillor Lawrence Hunt and Maureen Holcroft.

It will be the first running event held by charity Joining Jack since the 2019 Wigan 10k, as races since then either had to be cancelled or held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And organisers are looking forward to welcoming their 20,000th 10k finisher across the line.

Participants will gather at the start line on Market Street, in Wigan town centre, ready for the 10k race to start at 10am.

They will be joined by runners doing the Wigan 5k, as organisers decided it would be moved from its new slot on Saturday evening due to low numbers.

In what has become a tradition for the event, the 2,000 participants will do the Joining Jack salute at the start line before Jack counts down to the race. He will then get in his power chair to tackle the 6.2-mile course alongside runners and walkers.

The participants will head out of the town centre along Park Road and Woodhouse Lane, with the 10k runners continuing to DW Stadium, before everyone returns via Mesnes Park.

Roads on the route will be closed on Sunday morning, so motorists are advised to choose other roads where possible.

Everyone who finishes will receive a medal designed especially for the event.

The races will be followed at 12.30pm by the popular family mile, which offers a chance for young and old to come together and get active.

Proceeds from the events will help to fund research into muscle-wasting condition Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Many runners will also be raising money for causes close to their hearts, including a team supporting Daffodils Dreams, which helps disadvantaged children and families in the borough.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the borough, at 9.30am the same day, Pennington Flash Country Park is playing host to the City of Salford 10k which has moved location this year.

The event is organised by the The Running Bee Foundation which supports a range of good causes and proceeds from the event will be donated to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Usually about 2,000 competitors take part.

Graham Jackson, race director from the Running Bee Foundation, said: “This has been moved from Media City. It used to be the City of Salford 10k, but with the pandemic and problems that arose from that, we had to look for another location. We managed to secure Pennington Flash.

“The race starts and finishes at Leigh Harriers’ athletic track at Leigh Sports Village, You go out and go underneath the road and that takes you into Pennington Flash Country Park. It’s a beautiful place and a lovely location. It will take you on a circuit around Pennington Flash and you will come back to Leigh Sports Village.” Participants will all receive a medal and a T-shirt on completing the distance, while chip timing will be used for the results.

Entry costs £23 (£21 for affiliated runners), available at www.runningbeefoundation.co.uk. A £5 discount is available by using the code wiganpost.

And as if that wasn’t enough, just three days later on Wednesday September 8, Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life returns to Haigh Woodland Park.

Organisers are encouraging people of all ages and abilities to register for the 5km event.

Events are also being held at Pennington Flash on Sunday, September 19 and at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, October 17.

Sign up for the Race For Life at raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.