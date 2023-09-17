Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hilda and Cyril Davies got married at St Peter’s Church in Bryn on September 12 1953.

Cyril, 91, who was born in London and moved to Wigan when he was four years old, met Hilda, 92, at the Queen’s picture house in Ashton (these days a night club).

Cyril was a panel beater and Hilda worked as a secretary.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cyril and Hilda celebrating 70 years of marriage

They have two children Susan and Stephen.

Sadly Stephen passed away last year aged 60.

They have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cyril and Hilda on their wedding day in 1953

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyril was diagnosed with dementia and Hilda and the whole family were devastated but they found you can have a life after the diagnosis and a very good one – joining different groups including Rugby Memories (Wigan Warriors Community Foundation) – which daughter Sue now helps to run, along with Matt from the Community Foundation.

The couple have made new friends at these groups and have enjoyed lots of new activities from aerobics, curling, boccia as well as going on holiday together as a group, proving there is certainly life after diagnosis and have enjoyed a really good one.

Due to a decline in Cyril’s mobility and dementia the family had to find a care home, with only a week before their big anniversary they thought they would be unable to celebrate this momentous day, but luckily, they found Mahogany Care Home in Newtown

With the help and support of the home Cyril will be able to continue with his groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyril moved in earlier this week and the family plans for a celebration were back on track thanks to Jessy, the manager at the home.

They celebrated their special day surrounded by family and friends and Hilda and Cyril were delighted to receive a special card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark their momentous day.

A wonderful afternoon was had by everyone.

The couple’s daughter Sue Metcalf said: “We were devastated when we were told that we couldn’t care for dad at home any longer due to his declining mobility and dementia.

“When we visited Mahogany Care Home, it was perfect for dad, they could meet his needs and mum could visit whenever she wanted and that they were happy to help us celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary.”

Manager at Mahogany Care Home Jessy Gaskell said: “We know how difficult it is when a loved one has to move into a care home, which is especially difficult for Hilda who has rarely been separated from Cyril over the last 70 years.

“We are delighted and honoured to help Cyril and Hilda to celebrate this wonderful occasion and support them to spend as much quality time together at Mahogany Care Home”

Chief Executive Officer at We Care Group, which runs the home, Bernie Suresparan said:

“Congratulations to Cyril and Hilda on your Platinum Anniversary.