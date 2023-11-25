Wigan couple left frustrated after receiving no mail for almost four weeks

A Wigan couple have been left frustrated after receiving no mail for almost a month.

Phyliss and Terence Pickup have been left waiting for various important letters and deliveries for medical appointments, none of which have arrived.

They have also missed three weekly deliveries of the Radio Times.

Mr Pickup visited the Royal Mail office in Wigan and was and told that they were aware of a delivery problem in the Clapgate Lane and Winstanley area and was told that they would try to get the mail out this past week, but so far none has arrived.

Terry and Phyliss Pickup haven't received any post for four weeks and have complained to the Royal Mail. Pictured at their home in Clapgate Lane, Wigan.

The couple have now sought advice from their local councillor.

Mrs Pickup said: “Its been a mess.

"We receive a Radio Times every Tuesday and when that became a bit haphazard, we thought something was up.

"But it has got worse, I left a message for Lisa Nandy but not heard form her and I also spoke to our local councillor.

"Apart from the Radio Times, my husband attends the Warfarin clinic in Wigan on a Monday and usually on the Thursday he gets his card with his readings through and his next appointment.

"Nothing has been forthcoming and had to ring the appointment clinic.

"It is very frustrating.

"Generally it is usually alright, after the first week my husband went to the office in Hallgate to ask them and was told one postman was off because he injured his knee and the other one was off sick.

"But why they can’t move people around I don’t know.

"After he went we were promised it would improve but it hasn’t, its gotten worse.”

Royal Mail has recently been fined £5.6m for failing to meet its first and second class delivery targets with regulator Ofcom said it had breached its obligations by missing targets "by a significant and unexplained margin".

However, the firm has said there should now be improvements in deliveries in the area.

A spokesman for Royal Mail said: “There have been delays in the area, however we have made investments to ensure the service returns to the levels we and our customers expect.