It’s official! Wigan is the best place to live in the UK, a new study has revealed.

Wiganers already know how much the borough has to offer, with its green spaces, rugby and football teams, northern soul music, pies and Uncle Joe’s mint balls.

Now it has come out on top in a study looking at areas around the country.

Wigan tops quality of life rankings while City of Westminster comes last, according to new analysis of cost, crime, and health data.

Independent estate agency Kaybridge Residential combined key factors into a weighted scoring system: cost of living (35 per cent), crime rates (30 per cent), air quality (15 per cent), and healthcare access (20 per cent).

The cost of living index was calculated using rent prices, grocery costs and restaurant meal prices, with all factors normalised to create scores from 0 to 100. Higher scores indicate better quality of life.

Wigan achieved a perfect 100, making it the best place to live in the UK, according to the data.

The town excels with an outstanding cost of living index of 99 and remarkably low crime rate of 97 per 1,000 residents. Its healthcare access scores 101, indicating excellent medical services.

Property expert Kevin Barzegar said: “Understanding quality of life rankings is vital for anyone considering a move.

“Price alone doesn't tell the whole story, so you need to also consider crime rates, air quality and access to healthcare to get the complete picture.

“Wigan's top ranking shows that you don't need to live in an expensive area to enjoy excellent quality of life.

“The combination of affordable living costs and strong public services makes it incredibly attractive for families and first-time buyers.”

Makerfield MP Josh Simons welcomed the result, saying: “Of course Wigan is the best place to live, who would doubt it?!

"Wiganer humour, Wigan Warriors, Wigan Athletic, great places to walk and great people - I love living here."

Another resident added: “Wigan is the best place to live because it’s more than just a town – it’s a story of music, history and community.

"From the legendary nights at Wigan Casino that made it the heartbeat of northern soul to the annual Boxing Day fancy dress tradition, there is a lot for people in this town to be proud of.”