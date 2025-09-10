As the Wigan skyline begins to change with the construction of the new market hall, further details have been released about why it has seemingly taken so long to reach this point.

It’s nearly three years since the wrecking crews moved in to start removing the Galleries shopping centre buildings in preparation for what is going to be called Fettlers.

Hoardings, diversions and a huge, unsightly demolition site have become part of everyday town centre life for businesses and visitors.

So why has there been such a long gap since the vestiges of the red brick 1980s mall came crashing down?

A lot of work on Fettlers so far has been underground. The view towards Market Place

Firstly the demolition process was a large and complex one with the rubble gradually removed as it went along.

Then there was the legal obligation to hand over the site to archaeologists for several months for a rare chance to see if historical treasures could be found underneath before new buildings covered it all up again.

While the “time teams” may have been disappointed at the lack of significant finds, there will have been great relief among developers and council chiefs as a big discovery could have stopped the £135m project in its tracks or at least further delayed it.

Since then much work has gone unnoticed, especially as it has been subterranean.

The outline of the new Fettlers market hall is beginning to take shape

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux explains further. He said: "Work at Fettlers is well under way with significant progress being made and the first steel frames which act as the bones for the new market hall now in place.

“While this visible milestone marks an exciting next step in the journey, much of the work over the past 10 months has taken place below ground.

“Our teams and contractors have been working hard to expand the basement – removing the old structure, constructing new walls, and installing concrete columns and slabs to support the upcoming buildings above – to pave the way for a larger basement car park designed to improve access and convenience for future visitors to Wigan town centre."

Drilling operations had also been taking place over recent months to support the steel frame installation.

The landscape is to change considerable in Wigan town centre over the coming months after many excavations out of sight

The 90,000ft sq market hall – the biggest of its kind in the region and the most complicated phase of Fettlers from a civil engineering point of view – is expected to be built and open late next year, and the existing market hall will remain open until the new building is ready for occupation.

Once the move is complete, the current market hall will be demolished, with that area taken up by new homes as the council bids to repopulate the town centre, both to help ease the local housing shortage and also to have hundreds more customers for the local shops and businesses readily at hand.

Further phases, including a 144-bedroom Hampton by Hilton Hotel and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf, will follow at a much quicker pace, council bosses and developers say.

Last to appear will be the planned 464 homes on the site.

As far as town centre dwelling is concerned, in some respects Wigan is reverting to what it was like before its suburbs sprang up. It is also catching up on what many cities have already been doing for years already.