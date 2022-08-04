Alex Potts, 33, from Hindley Green, is preparing for a gruelling six weeks as he aims to raise as much money as possible.

From Monday, he plans to run 120 miles and to break his personal best weightlifting records by 10 per cent.

He is taking on the challenges to boost the coffers of both Diabetes UK and British Heart Foundation.

Alex and his partner Leanne

As a type-one diabetic, Alex knows just how difficult it can be to maintain blood sugar levels on a day-to-day basis, especially while caring for his partner Leanne following a heart attack in March.

He said: "They are two charities that help me considerably. I want to raise money so that they can continue with the terrific work that they do.

"This will certainly be difficult. As someone who cares for their partner and two young daughters at four and one years of age, I have to try and find the time to go on a run, which could be late at night.”

As someone who is not an avid runner, averaging 20 miles each week will be no easy feat, but he is determined to succeed.

He aims to raise £1,000 for each charity, but Alex could increase his target if his appeal is successful. Having raised £1,700 for charity 18 months ago, Alex is hoping for similar success this time round.