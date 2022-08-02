Ofsted inspectors find Wigan high school is 'oasis of calm'

Ofsted found children felt “safe and happy” and staff were “very proud” to be a part of The Deanery CE High School.

It retained the “good” rating it was given in its last full inspection in September 2016.

The Deanery High School

Lead inspector David Hampson wrote: “The Deanery school values are woven through all aspects of school life. Pupils are well cared for and valued by staff. They flourish as young people. Pupils, and students in the sixth form, treat each other with respect and kindness, regardless of ethnicity, gender or

culture.

“Pupils feel safe and happy. They enjoy coming to school. Pupils are confident that leaders will act to address any incidents of bullying quickly and sensitively.”

He found leaders and staff had “high expectations” of pupils and youngsters behaved well, with the school described as “an oasis of calm”.

All pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, benefited from a “broad and ambitious” curriculum, with improvements made since the last inspection.

Leaders made sure the curriculum built up pupils’ knowledge “in a logical way” and teachers checked “carefully” for anything pupils may have missed or forgotten.

Ofsted found there was a “rich variety of interesting and inspiring opportunities” outside lessons, such as music and sports clubs.