Wigan dad releases album recorded on Zoom during the Covid-19 pandemic

Jamie Reeves

Jamie Reeves wrote and recorded an album over Zoom, by collaborating with songwriters and session musicians across the world via the online video communication platform.

The owner of wedding entertainment group The Best Singing Waiters finally released Life Lessons earlier this month.

He said: “I needed to do something to keep me occupied when the wedding industry was all but closed down. Doing the online sessions gave me something to look forward to and a sense of purpose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was also nice to get a few things off my chest, self therapy at its best.”

The album features a mix of Blues, Soul and Americana, and takes on subjects such as Black Lives Matter, mens mental health, relationships after becoming parents, as well as some more light hearted digs at people like Piers Morgan and Rishi Sunak.

Reeves’s next single Man Up will tackle men’s mental health, which is an issue he feels is too much of a taboo.

The song has already connected with fans, with one listener writing: “The lyrics resonate with me as I’ve been told to man up a few times when I’ve been in some depressive phases, and it’s very patronising.

“It can make you feel worse. It’s a great song about men being allowed to express how they feel and not feel ashamed of it too. It’s a very meaningful song. More people need to speak up about their mental health.

“I love the upbeat tone of the album and it’s positive message. It’s what we all need.”

Life Lessons is out now and available through platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and Deezer.