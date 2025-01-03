Wigan dad shares details of his family's dramatic rescue by boat as flood reached their home

By Nick Jackson
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents and businesses are counting the cost of flooding on New Year’s Day.

Water more than four feet deep swamped homes on Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, before firefighters arrived by boat to ferry the stricken families to the safety of a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

It also wrecked stock worth thousands of pounds at the Iceland and Home Bargains stores on Warrington Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
17 dramatic pictures showing the aftermath of the New Year flood in Platt Bridge
Michael Abram and Stacy Abram with their children Bethany, Jake and Jack at the sanctuary of the Greyhound Hotel in LeighMichael Abram and Stacy Abram with their children Bethany, Jake and Jack at the sanctuary of the Greyhound Hotel in Leigh
Michael Abram and Stacy Abram with their children Bethany, Jake and Jack at the sanctuary of the Greyhound Hotel in Leigh

HGV driver Michael Abram, 46, told how he and wife Stacy, 38, and their three children Jack, aged two, Jake, 10 and Bethany, 12, were woken at 6.30am on New Year’s Day by loud banging on the door.

“We were being told that our car was under water,” said Michael. “The fire service were brilliant. They put us in a boat and we were taken to McDonald’s.

“But all the Christmas presents, along with everything on the ground floor of our terraced house, are gone. The water has ruined everything.

“I can’t thank the firefighters enough for saving the urns containing the ashes of my parents Michael and Janet – who both died in 2024 – before the water rose too high. They did a fantastic job.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Household appliances are piled outside the flooded homes on Templeton Road, Platt BridgeHousehold appliances are piled outside the flooded homes on Templeton Road, Platt Bridge
Household appliances are piled outside the flooded homes on Templeton Road, Platt Bridge

The Abrams were among the families who were initially taken to the nearby St Nathaniel’s Church, where volunteers opened the doors to welcome families.

Volunteers Lisa Aldred and Becca Bamber hailed the generosity of the community in donating clothing and food for the evacuated families.

“Even people who themselves had suffered damaged roofs in the storm were donating,” said Lisa. “Although 20 families were evacuated, other homes around Templeton Road have no power. It’s an absolute mess.”

Becca added: “It’s times like this that you see how a community comes together. We’re proud to be living here with these people.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Calm after the storm on Templeton Road now that the water has ebbed awayCalm after the storm on Templeton Road now that the water has ebbed away
Calm after the storm on Templeton Road now that the water has ebbed away

The Reverend Dot Gosling agreed to open the church as soon as it became clear on New Year’s Eve the flooding would be serious.

The Abrams were given emergency accommodation at the Greyhound Hotel in Leigh and were later rehoused in Ince.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “The rain came down at about 7pm and by 9pm we were flooded. Everything on the ground floor of our house has been wrecked. It’s carnage in there.”

Damaged household appliances can now be seen in the front gardens of houses on Templeton Road.

He said it was the first time the street had been flooded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But the pumping station at the bottom of the street we normally rely on just couldn’t cope with the volume of water,” he said. “It’s the worst storm in my living memory. I’ve never experienced rain like that in my life.”

Residents were put into emergency accommodation in hotels and B&Bs by council bosses.

The manager of the Iceland store, Gareth Lee, was supervising the mopping up operation, saying stock worth many thousands of pounds had been lost in the flood.

“The water was more than two feet deep throughout the store,” he said. “The (last) time there was any kind of flood here was nine years ago, but this is the worst it has ever been.”

He said that 35 of his staff were “pulling together” to try to get the store reopened for the weekend.

“It’s a very challenging time, but we’re doing our best,” he said.

Related topics:ResidentsWiganMcDonald'sIceland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice