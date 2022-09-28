Wigan dad to auction off local band The Lathums' memorabilia prior to London Marathon

Peter Gregory is in training for what will be his debut at this distance on October 2 and it will all be in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The 40-year-old software developer from Whitley failed to earn a ballot place so he decided to enter for a cause important to him.

His father and other family members have suffered from cardiac arrests or various other heart conditions, he believed that raising funds would be beneficial in continuing research.

Left to right: Ryan Durrans, Alex Moore, Peter Gregory and Scott Concepcion

And his money-spinning venture has been given a welcome boost by hit local band The Lathums of whom he is a big fan.

Peter said: “I thought in terms of running a marathon that this was now or never, especially considering that I’m 40.

“If I didn’t do it now, when would I?”

Having been training for around a year, Peter entered the Manchester half marathon and has set himself a target of completing the race in 4.5 hours.

The signed Lathums drumstick

After pledging to raise £2,500 Peter has already passed halfway with minimal fund-raising efforts so far.

To get closer to his target he will be hosting a raffle with collectible items that have been signed by The Lathums.

They include a signed drumstick and a much admired picture that Peter had taken himself while in attendance at the Blackpool Empress Ballroom.

Peter said: “I’ve watched them all over the place, from Edinburgh to the Boulevard in Wigan town centre.

"My picture from Blackpool did really well online in one of the fan groups, I thought why not try to get it signed and I could auction it off for the marathon that I have coming up.”

In addition to the signed items, two guestlist tickets for the Wiganers supporting Kasabian in Manchester.

Furthermore, 10 runners-up will also receive an unsigned glossy print of the picture taken by Peter at the Blackpool gig.

The raffle is £5 per entry and the draw will be recorded prior to being uploaded onto social media.