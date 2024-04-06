Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jonathan Collier, who lives in New Springs, loves running mile after mile and says he completes marathons “for fun”.

But he will take on a massive challenge when he runs 100km in the Jurassic Coast ultramarathon on Saturday, May 18.

The 28-year-old dad is raising money for the Brain Tumour Charity in memory of his uncle Darren Taylor, who was 51 when he died from a brain tumour six years ago, and his best friend Jake Ashall’s mum Donna Ashall, who died in September at the age of 50.

Jonathan Collier will run a 100km ultramarathon to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity

He said: “I am an avid runner anyway – I do marathons for fun. The idea of doing a marathon for charity wasn’t something I felt I could do, as I didn’t think I would raise the funds I wanted to raise.

"I needed to something a little bit different. I went on the Brain Tumour Charity website and they are part of this event, so I decided to do it.

"I have been training for it for a couple of months and have run over 1,300km. I feel ready, but we will see on the day.”

Jonathan Collier will run in memory of Donna Ashall and his uncle Darren Taylor

The ultramarathon goes along the Jurassic Coast, starting at Corfe Castle and ending in Bridport, Dorset, and Jonathan will face 2,300m of climb.

The 100km route is more than double the marathon distance (26.2miles/42.195km) that he is used to running.

Jonathan said: “I love running and like doing marathons, but I have never had any ambition to put myself through the agony of an ultramarathon before. It’s never something I have wanted to do, because I prefer the racing side rather than the endurance. It’s a challenge for me.

"I’m looking forward to it in a way because it’s something completely new. It’s a part of the world I have not seen.

"I know it’s going to be painful and there will be dark moments, but ultimately it’s about trying to raise a few pounds for families that have gone through what I have been through and what my friend’s family has been through. It’s to show my cousins and my best friend that they have support as well.”