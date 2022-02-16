Wigan dad’s gruelling 30-day running challenge test for Cancer Research

Father-of-one Ian Butler, from Swinley, plans completing 30 10k runs in as many days to raise money for Cancer Research.

Personal circumstances have given Ian the incentive to help raise vital funds as someone close to him is currently battling the illness.

The 38-year-old said: “This will be a real test for me as I’ve never done more than around 30k a week maximum with rest days.

Ian Butler is now well into his challenge

“I don’t even know if my nearly 40-year-old legs will hold up but I’m going to give it my best shot!

“I had been planning to do something for a while but didn’t know which charity to do it for.

“The personal reasons are what made me get the ball rolling.

“I thought one would be too easy and thought if I kept it up for this length of time then I’d be able to raise more money

He began his punishing routine on February 5, which is quite poignant as it was World Cancer Day.

The aim is to raise £300 for the charity and he is already half way towards his target.

However, Ian is hoping that he can raise more than that.

He added: “Currently I feel fine but I think I’ll start to feel fatigued as the challenge progresses.

“I can do 10k in 50 minutes if I do it flat out, but I think the times will get slower when I start to deal with aches and pains. I’m hoping that I can raise a lot more than £300.

“At the moment it’s mainly friends and family that are donating so I’m trying to get the word out to get as much money as I can for this incredible charity.

“I totally appreciate that’s not always possible to donate especially a few months after Christmas.

“But even just a share to spread this far and wide would be massive.

“My superstar little boy wanted to get involved- not quite sure he’s got 300k in him but he has created an amazing banner to help cheer me

on.”