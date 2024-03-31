Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pemberton’s Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance School will represent Team England at the Dance World Cup in Prague, from June 27 to July 6.

Children aged two to 18 attend the school, with 23 of them set to perform in the Czech Republic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Qualifying for the Dance World Cup was no easy task and the school qualified in 26 dances, including solos, duets, quartets and groups.

Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance School

They are now raising money to ensure the dancers have the financial support they need.

A £50,000 fund-raising appeal has been launched, with money needed to cover entry fees for the dancers, Team England kit, costumes and travel.

The school is planning to hold a number of fund-raising events in the coming months, but hopes Wiganers will also offer support through donations or sponsorship.