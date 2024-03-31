Wigan dance school hopes to raise £50k after being chosen for Team England
Pemberton’s Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance School will represent Team England at the Dance World Cup in Prague, from June 27 to July 6.
Children aged two to 18 attend the school, with 23 of them set to perform in the Czech Republic.
Qualifying for the Dance World Cup was no easy task and the school qualified in 26 dances, including solos, duets, quartets and groups.
They are now raising money to ensure the dancers have the financial support they need.
A £50,000 fund-raising appeal has been launched, with money needed to cover entry fees for the dancers, Team England kit, costumes and travel.
The school is planning to hold a number of fund-raising events in the coming months, but hopes Wiganers will also offer support through donations or sponsorship.
Anyone able to help is asked to email [email protected] or go to gofund.me/f6b41b99.
