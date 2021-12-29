Wigan dancing stars heading to the World Cup

The girls celebrate an exceptional year for Miss Sutcliffe's academy

San Sebastian in Spain beckons not only for seasoned solo performer Ellie-Rose Fenney but, for the first time, also teams from the Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance in Pemberton as they head to the Dance World Cup.

Sponsors are now being sought from local individuals and businesses to help pay for the continental trip and the tournament which runs from late June to early July 2022.

They beat off competition from more than 3,000 entrants to qualify for three category competitions each, judging having been carried out by watching routines that had been filmed and then submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie-Rose Fenney

Ellie appeared at this year’s World Cup - held in Telford - and came back with an array of medals, contestants from other countries having performed via video link.

It is hoped that by the summer, travel restrictions will have lifted and competitors will be able to perform in person in front of the judges.

Jennifer Fenney, who runs the academy at the Alpha Business Park on Leopold Street, Pemberton, said: “I am so proud of them.

“This is an amazing achievement, especially when you consider the lockdown restrictions and other inconveniences there have been over the past two years.

The World Cup is uncharted territory for team entrants

“It is the first time we have had groups qualify for the World Cup and in one of them they are only six and seven years old.

“We are all very excited about the prospect of taking part.”

But funding will be needed for costumes, team clothing, accommodation, travel and other costs associated with an international

competition.

Anyone willing to help the dancers is asked to email either [email protected] or [email protected]