Ashton Deaf Club

Ashton Deaf Club was established in July, providing a place where deaf people can meet and socialise, offering activities such as bingo and pool along with the simple pleasure of human contact.

Isolation had become a major issue for the deaf community when lockdown was ongoing, with individuals cut adrift from their regular points of social contact, making them lonely and fearful.

Lynn Moore, who helps run the club, said: “The mental health of people on their own suffered, they’ve had no one to speak to apart from family members, they couldn’t go out and speak to neighbours over the fence because they can’t sign.”

Local councillors became aware of the problem and, with members of the Jubilee Club on Wigan Road, have helped provide a social space for meet-ups on Wednesday evenings.

Lynn said: “They’re always laughing and joking now and their mental health has improved no end.”

Disinformation was another pandemic-amplified struggle. A dearth of televised interpreted medical advice meant higher susceptibility to hoax messages circulating social media, suggesting that the vaccine was a dangerous conspiracy that could cause death. The ADC now provides a bridge across this communication gap, offering trusted professional advice and allowing the members to request guidance on various topics.

Speakers come in once a month to discuss healthy living, mental health and medical topics, with a qualified interpreter from Vizual Communications Ltd present to translate into British Sign Language (BSL).

Tragically, Lynn tells of one local deaf lady who died recently, aged 50, having misinterpreted a doctor’s advice on dealing with her diabetes, which led to her undertaking the wrong dietary changes.

Another woman, suffering from cancer, didn’t realise what a doctor meant when he advised she went for a biopsy and was too embarrassed to ask him to clarify. She didn’t go and by the time the issue was flagged the cancer had spread too far. Having no access to an interpreter in time cost her life.

Lynn hopes that society at large will become better equipped to provide deaf people the support they need.

She said: “A deaf person can’t really learn about topics that other people do through TV or overhear in conversations. The only interpreters on TV are in the early hours of the morning or on a Sunday omnibus of Eastenders or Coronation Street.”

The club has now secured lottery funding to pay for the interpreters, much to the delight of members. They also have a rapidly expanding Facebook group where they can retain contact outside of meet ups. This includes sharing stories about the lack of BSL interpreters within organisations and the effects it has on their lives.

The ADC is also joining forces with other deaf clubs in the area and inviting them to presentations, expanding the network of good information. They hope their project will become a role model of how deaf people should be supported.