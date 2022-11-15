The Worthington Lake care home and Standish residents supported Buddy the pug who walked the lengthy distance to raise money for Dementia UK, in October.

Buddy is a regular at the dementia specialist home, based in Standish, which is part of the Millennium Care Group.

Raising over £125 for the charity and his owner Melanie Hart, who is a house assistant at the home, they gathered the support of residents and stacked up the miles around Standish and on a team-building day out in the Lake District.

Dementia UK is a specialist nurse charity that provide life-changing care for families affected by all forms of dementia.

One resident, Charles Horn, with a strong history of dog handling, walked Buddy the most.

Charles said: “I love dogs, it’s great to get out and I loved being able to support such a worthy cause.”

Melanie said: “It’s done a lot of good for a worthy cause. It gets people talking about dementia and builds awareness. I appreciate the support I’ve received from the community and everyone who donated.

“Buddy is amazing, he loved every mile of it, especially the pub stops at the end when he received his pork scratchings. I’m thankful Worthington Lake and the home manager, Kim whose support allowed Buddy to get those extra miles in with residents whilst I was at work. It was lots of fun!”