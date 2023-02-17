Holidays can be difficult times financially for some families, with children spending more time at home and free school meals not available.

So married couple Scott and Kayley Parkinson, who run Parky’s Pics in Higher Ince, have stepped forward to offer a helping hand.

Kayley said: “I know half-term is very difficult for people, especially with the cost-of-living crisis going on. I have four kids myself, so I know how difficult it is to feed them and quickly prepare something, especially if you are working.

“We are doing a free kids’ meal – so it’s a sandwich, crisps, drink and a muffin. The parents don’t have to pay anything and they can come in for a free brew if they want.

"It’s just to make everyone’s lives easier.”

The meals will be available throughout half-term, from Saturday, February 18 to Saturday, March 25.

Scott and Kayley Parkinson at Parky's Pics

They are available to children under 16 who must be accompanied by an adult, with one meal provided per child each day.

Kayley said: “All they have to do is come in. They don’t even have to sit down if they don’t want to, they can take it away. But if they do want to, they can sit in and enjoy it. It’s something nice for them."