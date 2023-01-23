Shuna, and her owner Linda Martlew will be taking to their heels in the new four-legged fund-raiser with a goal to rack up 100km - equivalent to two miles per day.

Linda, from Wrightington, brings Shuna to the Chorley-based children’s hospice for pet therapy with the children every week.

She has already smashed the £100 target set for each dog, and has raised almost £400 for the hospice.

Shuna the Pets as Therapy dog at Derian House with Isaac

Awards will be dished out for dogs that go above and beyond, from Picture Pawfect to Mutts Amount Raised.

She said: “Shuna can’t wait to get walking for Derian House. She really enjoys visiting the hospice to bring cuddles and smiles to the children, so it is great to be able to get involved and help raise some vital funding for the charity.

“We plan to go on lots of local walks every day, as well as an adventure up to the Lake District. There will be plenty of places for Shuna to splash about!”

People are being urged to complete the four-legged fund-raiser for Derian House

Ellie Smith, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “We know you love walking your four-legged friends – so get your walking boots on and join Derian House’s Top Dog!

“It will cost £6m to run services at Derian House in 2023. We rely heavily on the generosity our local community – and their precious pups – to make sure we can continue to provide care for our families.”