Wigan dog owners urged to turn 'walkies' into fund-raising challenge for cancer charity

Together with their furry friends, they are being asked to walk 60 miles throughout April to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint fund-raising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

The Stand Up To Cancer Dog Walking Challenge, supported by and launched at Crufts, asks people and their canine counterparts to clock up the distance, or whatever represents a personal challenge, over the course of the month.

Fund-raisers are being urged to get walking with their dogs to support Cancer Research UK

Whether it is short strolls with a puppy or longer walks with a hound that likes to hike, anything goes.

To help fund-raisers walk in style, everyone who signs up receives a free dog bandana.

A range of products from dog beds and cushions to bobble hats will be available to buy from the Stand Up To Cancer shop later this month.

Jemma Humphreys, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, said: “‘Walkies’ has always been a powerful word, but now we’re giving it new meaning. With around 44,700 people diagnosed with cancer every year in the region, we’re asking the dog-walking community to do something ‘paw-some’ this April that could help make the next research breakthrough happen.

“There are lots of benefits to taking part in our dog walking challenge, not least the chance to improve your fitness while raising vital funds. We need as many people as possible to take part, because the progress we make in the fight against the disease relies on every person, every pound – and now every pet pooch. Now is the time to Stand Up To Cancer.”

Stand Up To Cancer takes developments from the lab and accelerates them into new tests and treatments that could help save the lives of more people in Wigan and across the UK.

Since its launch in the UK in 2012, it has raised more than £113m, funding 64 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

Jemma added: “From developing a molecule to super-charge the immune system to attack tumours, to re-programming viruses to seek and destroy cancer cells, when it comes to beating cancer our tireless scientists are like a dog with a bone.”