Wigan duo taste success for third consecutive week on Bake Off: The Professionals

Two men continue to wow the judges on Channel 4’s Bake-Off: The Professionals and claimed top spot for the third week running.
By Matt Pennington
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Andrew Harwood and Raf Perussi, of Harwood’s Patisserie in Standish, have secured their spot in the final six contestants after another successful week on the show.

Week three of the competition was chocolate week for the four remaining teams in heat one and saw the Wigan-based partnership create a white chocolate and rhubarb pig and a nutty dessert prior to archaeology-themed chocolate bars.

Andrew and Raf continue to be successful on Bake Off.Andrew and Raf continue to be successful on Bake Off.
Their baking impressed the judges, with them claiming another win and booking their place in the final six. Judge Benoit Blin even dubbed them as the team to beat.

Andrew said: “Another win, we can’t believe it! We were shocked.”

A social media post from Harwood’s Patisserie said: “We couldn’t be happier! You have three weeks off from seeing Andy and Raf’s faces on Channel 4 every Tuesday but can’t wait to see what the other teams get up to!”

