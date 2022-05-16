The Hamlet provides an opportunity for young adults to gain experience and skills as well as serving the local community with a range of services, including the Nest cafe, in-house print shop, shop and mini-market at the Three Sisters Recreation Area, Ashton.

It is a continuation of Hope School and College‘s “outstanding” legacy provision.

It offers term-time day-provision for those young people aged 19 to 25 with additional needs who, at the time of admission, are independently competent, working at RQF Entry Level 1 or above and aim to progress to full-time unsupported employment or voluntary work.