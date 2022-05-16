The Hamlet provides an opportunity for young adults to gain experience and skills as well as serving the local community with a range of services, including the Nest cafe, in-house print shop, shop and mini-market at the Three Sisters Recreation Area, Ashton.
It is a continuation of Hope School and College‘s “outstanding” legacy provision.
It offers term-time day-provision for those young people aged 19 to 25 with additional needs who, at the time of admission, are independently competent, working at RQF Entry Level 1 or above and aim to progress to full-time unsupported employment or voluntary work.
A spokesperson said: “Our goal is to build and grow The Hamlet at the heart of our local area, providing an opportunity for young adults to gain experience and skills equipping them for life as well as serving the local community.”