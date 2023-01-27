Jade and Simon Beaumont were away for the weekend at a friend’s birthday in Yorkshire, while their three-year-old son Jack was at his grandma’s.

However, when they returned to their home in Orrell, they found the property ablaze.

Three fire engines quickly attended the scene and the cause of the fire was determined to be a tumble dryer which was not being used at the time but had been left plugged in.

Simon, Jade and Jack Beaumont

Had the family been in the house at the time, they were told there was a good chance they wouldn’t have survived due to the smoke and heat.

Relatives and friends are now desperately fund-raising to help the Beaumonts get back on their feet.

The family lost everything in the fire including their 15-year-old cat Charlie the Chopper.

Charlie the cat sadly died in the fire

Devastated Jade, 29, was told by a fireman Charlie didn’t suffer and died peacefully in her sleep.

She also said the smell would never leave her and praised the firefighters for being so caring.

Simon, 31, said: “We left the house on Saturday evening to go to a friend’s party, luckily Jack was at his grandma’s

"Luckily, we ended up staying an extra day.

The fire destroyed their whole home including pictures, clothes and Jack's toys

"Then we came home on Monday evening, nothing seemed different there wasn’t a visible flame.

"We unlocked the front door and could hear the smoke alarm.

"It was only when we opened the door to actually go into the house we seen the smoke.

"It was unbelievable.

The house will need to be completely stripped and repaired

"Nothing burnt as such it was technically a small fire but because of the heat it just melted everything.

"The heat travelled up the stairs and melted the pipes, Jack’s bedroom was completely destroyed.

“We lost pretty much everything, upstairs was smoked damaged and black, it’s really bad.

"We had to go and buy new clothes and we are currently staying in a hotel in Skelmersdale while Jack stays at his grandma’s.”

The house is so badly damaged it will require a major overhaul to make it liveable again.

Jade and Simon have been overwhelmed by the support of family and friends, who have offered them clothes and toys for Jack.

Jade’s sister Holleigh has set up a Gofundme page for those who wanted to make financial contributions instead.

It has already reached its £250 target.

The family also want to raise awareness of the importance of unplugging appliances that aren’t in use.

Simon said: “The support has been absolutely unreal.

"We’re overwhelmed with it all.

"We’ve been given clothes for ourselves and clothes and toys for Jack.

"The problem is we don’t have anywhere to put it currently.

"It will eventually get sorted its just an awful situation at the minute.

"Basically, the house will need to be completely stripped out and re-done.

"Because of the heat, pipes have burst so there’s water all over the floor and everything is just ruined.

"We want to urge everyone to unplug appliances that aren’t being used.

“Our tumble dryer was just plugged in and this happened.”