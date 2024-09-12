A Wigan family is celebrating having five generations, with the newest arrival being proudly welcomed by her great-great-grandad.

Orla Joyce Roberts was born on August 3, weighing 6lb 5oz, to first-time parents Declan Roberts and Demi Marsh, from Hindley.

Making up the five generations with Orla and Declan, 23, are his mum Fiona Roberts, 39, his grandmother Kath Roberts, 67, and great-grandfather Arthur Bentham, 97.

Baby Orla Joyce Roberts with her dad Declan Roberts, 23, grandmother Fiona Roberts, 39, great-grandmother Kath Roberts, 67, and great-great-grandfather Arthur Bentham, 97

Mr Bentham was delighted to welcome baby Orla to the family, particularly as her middle name is Joyce, in memory of his wife.

Declan’s aunt and Fiona’s sister Jo Morley said: “My grandad laughs because we call him our king. He’s 97 and still very fit. He’s got a good memory and every morning he gets up at seven o’clock and goes to the shop for the paper. We all think he’s amazing but he thinks it’s normal.

"He was so excited when Orla was born. It’s a new baby and her middle name is after his late wife, so it made it even more special.”

The whole family soon fell in love with the latest arrival, who Jo describes as “very chilled out” and “like a little, pretty doll”.

Orla Joyce Roberts is the fifth generation alive in her family

"Declan is besotted with her, the way he looks at her.” said Jo. "Dec and Demi have just taken to it really well. They are a really good mum and dad.

"We are all just obsessed with the baby. We have not had a baby in the family for a bit so it’s nice to have one.”

They are especially pleased to have five generations of the family alive at the same time.

Jo said: “You don’t really see it much. My grandad is well for his age, but you don’t really expect someone who’s 97 to be sitting there holding a newborn baby.

Baby Orla Joyce Roberts with her parents Declan Roberts and Demi Marsh and her great-great-granddad Arthur Bentham

"He has always been involved with us all and our kids. My daughter – one of his great-granddaughters – is 24 now but when I went back to work after she was born, he looked after her for me. He said that kept him fit and well.

"I was joking about him taking Orla to the park, but he said he’s finished with that now. He definitely could look after her though because he’s just amazing.”