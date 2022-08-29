Wigan's housing crisis: families living in hotels as they wait for a new home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town hall bosses say they are doing all they can to help, including increasing the number of homes available, but more and more people do need support.

Homeless people in Wigan – from families to a former solider who is now disabled – have shared their difficult experiences of living in temporary accommodation and trying to find somewhere permanent.

Families are struggling living in hotels and other temporary accommodation

Jaqueline – whose name has been changed – has been in a hotel since May.

She initially went to a homeless shelter in February, but was separated from her daughter, and the pair are now in their fourth hotel.

Jacqueline hopes to move into their own home, but is struggling to secure a property.

She said: “I wasn’t aware that I was able to bid for properties, and unbeknown to me, my housing officer had put me forward for a two-bedroomed flat.

Adults and children are living in temporary accommodation

"There’s no way I would have bid on a two-bedroomed flat because I’ve got two teenagers – one boy and one girl. I need a house.

"This flat is in an area where there’s a lot of crime. I went to look at it and there was a party going on in the back garden. I’m a recovering alcoholic, I’ve not drank for over two years and I don’t want to be in a situation where it’s going to be detrimental to my recovery.

"I have mental health diagnoses – I’ve got complex PTSD and I am currently unable to work because of my issues with addiction and mental health. I also have an emotionally unstable personality disorder and alcoholism, all on my diagnosis sheet.

"The housing officer told me she was going to put me forward for the flat. I said I didn’t want the flat and that I wouldn’t bid for a flat. The long and short of it is, that if I don’t take it, then I’m out on the street again.

Wigan Observer reporter Holly Pritchard speaks to families living in temporary accommodation

"It’s had a devastating impact on my mental health. I went to the doctors about two months ago, extremely suicidal, having suicidal ideations.”

She turned down the flat because she believes it would not be a suitable place for her.

She said: "Somebody from the council rang me and told me that they have deemed it suitable and that I have to be out of here. On that day I don’t know how I managed to not drink. I picked up the phone to AA, because they say pick up the phone before you pick up a drink, and I spoke to them.

"I have refused it and have had to write down all the reasons why and sent them a letter. So it’s in review and I’m just waiting on a response now. I’ve been bidding on three-bedroomed houses for me and my two kids.”

Living in a hotel has been difficult for Jacqueline, who says the limited food options have led to her having high cholesterol and needing folic acid. Meals are at set times and there are no laundry facilities.

Jacqueline hopes to go to university to study psychology or do support work with drug and alcohol addiction, but feels unable to do that while in a hotel.

Kerrie, her partner and their son moved out of their home in January, when the landlord decided to sell it.

They moved into her mother’s one-bedroom flat, but found it was not suitable and put a strain on their relationship.

She said: “We were having to be out at 8am and stay out while she worked from home all day. My partner works nearby but starts at 2pm and works until late, so he was having to be up early."

They contacted the homeless team and claim they were told to “beg” Kerrie’s mum to let them stay.

They stayed for 10 weeks – with Kerrie sleeping on the sofa, her partner on the floor and her son sharing a bed with her mother.

The family was offered a place at a hostel in Liverpool – despite working and going to school in Wigan – and eventually moved into the hotel, where they have been since.

Former soldier Paul has been at the hotel since May, after sleeping in his car for three days following a relationship breakdown.

He is disabled after a bad car accident, which broke many of the bones in his lower body, and says he will eventually need a wheelchair.

He said: “I wanted a two-bedroomed house for me and my daughter, so that if anything happens in the future, I can live downstairs.”

Paul claims he was told his daughter “doesn’t exist” so the council does not have to provide a property for her – but he says that is because arrangements were made amicably with her mother.

He said: "They have offered me a two-bedroomed upstairs flat, knowing that I’m a disabled man, knowing I struggle with stairs, I can’t get into a bath tub and I need a wet-room. I went to view it six weeks ago and it didn’t have a wet-room.

"Occupational therapy had to come in with a huge file and letters from my doctors. They’re going to change it, but that can take up to 16 weeks for them to take a look at it first. Apparently, they can add a stairlift if needed too.

"I have been bidding on two-bedroomed houses that specifically say for someone who needs adaptions, but rather than give me one – because they say as I don’t get child benefit then I can’t have a house – they’d rather make adaptions to this flat.”

He added: "I can’t afford private rental – the costs are disgusting, especially with energy bills going up too. I could have been in a house by now but instead, I’m waiting and waiting. I feel like I’m letting my daughter down.”

Jo Willmott, director for homes and communities at Wigan Council, said more people are seeking help after being evicted and the authority is doing what it can to help.

She said: “There is a national shortage of social housing and growing demand for affordable housing, with increasing numbers of people being evicted from their privately rented homes across the country. Shelter, the housing charity, have described evictions from privately rented homes rising by 39 per cent in just three months and this is the number one reason for people asking for help from Wigan Council’s homelessness team.

"In Wigan we are doing all we can to support people at risk of homelessness and to increase the availability of high quality affordable housing for local people.

“Since 2010 Wigan Council has built around 600 new homes. We have an ongoing delivery programme and have four schemes currently on site that will deliver 182 additional homes by March, including two new extra care schemes for older residents requiring support.

“A further scheme currently on site will deliver 40 homes in 2024 and we are aiming to start a further three schemes later in the year that will deliver another 85 homes by 2024. We have ambitions to accelerate our delivery programme over the next three years to meet growing demand and our climate change commitments by delivering high quality, energy-efficient and affordable homes.