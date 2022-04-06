Brave Wigan mum's special request for friends and family as funeral details are revealed

Arrangements have been shared for the funeral of 27-year-old Estelle Wignall, who died on Wednesday, March 30 from ovarian cancer.

It will be held at 12.30pm on Thursday, April 21 at St Peter’s Church, on Peter Street, in Hindley, before going to Howe Bridge Crematorium at 2pm.

Afterwards, a wake will take place at Hindley Labour Club, on Romford Street, Hindley.

In a post on a Facebook page named Estelle - Ovarian cancer awareness, where her death was announced, her family said: “Estelle’s wishes were to wear classy black like Hollywood stars and ladies wear red lipstick. Sorry but it's what she wanted. Men if possible to wear teal coloured ties. Let's give her the best send off possible.”

It has also been announced that Estelle’s husband Mike will take over the running of the Haleness Lounge, a wellness clinic set up by Estelle to make alternative treatments she had found beneficial available to other people.

There was an outpouring of grief when Estelle’s death was announced last week.

Estelle Wignall and husband Mike with their daughter Brooke, pictured last year

She had been diagnosed with grade 1A ovarian cancer in 2017, aged just 22, and had a tumour removed, along with her right ovary and Fallopian tube.

Estelle, from Hindley, was then able to get on with her life, working as a receptionist, marrying Mike and welcoming their daughter Brooke.

But Estelle became unwell in October 2020 and was given the devastating news that the cancer had returned, this time as stage four cancer, which had spread to her liver and lungs.

The condition was terminal, but Estelle was determined to do everything she could to fight the illness and spend more time with her family.

She had treatment on the NHS, including surgery and chemotherapy, while also using complementary therapies and raising money for treatment overseas.

She shaved off her hair to donate to Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for poorly children, and raised money for ovarian cancer charity Ovacome.