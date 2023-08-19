The first Saturday in September has been reserved for this festival for more than three decades now and aficionados and newcomers, young and old, will be delighted to learn that the madcap fun hosted by the local branch (tent) of the Sons of the Desert (Laurel and Hardy’s international fan club) at Bryn Masonic Hall is back again.

One of the highlights each year has become a loving rip-off of famous game shows, sometimes sporting some impressive technology, especially recent Laurel and Hardy versions of Pointless and Blockbusters.

A flashback to a previous Sons of the Desert Laurel and HarDay at Bryn Masonic Hall

And this year technical wizard Jack Winstanley – son of event organiser and grand sheikh of Wigan’s Dirty Work tent, Gary Winstanley – has a specially themed version of The Chase ready for action, although this one is called Charley’s Chase in tribute to one of Stan and Ollie’s co-stars Charley Chase.

But it will be another familiar face from several of the duo’s films who will be particularly in the spotlight at this the 31st Laurel and HarDay: the Australian-born actress Mae Busch.

She more often than not played Ollie’s shrewish wife but also starred as a vamp, a murderess and a jilted lover. She was a great foil for the Boys and remains a firm favourite with fans.

A number of films in which she appears will be screened during the day, plus a special compilation video put together by Gary.

Laurel and Hardy often met their match on film with the formidable Mae Busch (pictured here in the short Oliver the Eighth)

Other attractions include a quiz, memorabilia stalls and the 27th World Kneesy Earsy Nosey Championships: a co-ordination game perfected by Stan (Ollie was hopeless – best to Google a film clip).

Gary said: “This is a fun event for all the family. We are the Sons of the Desert but this isn’t an exclusive club: anyone can come and it’s always particularly good to see young people dropping in and enjoying the films and everything else.”