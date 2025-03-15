A movie buff from Wigan has been going viral on TikTok for his reviews of the latest films and TV series.

Luke Eccleston began his channel EccyReviews almost three years ago and has now racked up more than 270,000 followers and four million likes.

Luke, who is also a joiner full-time, watched more than 600 films in 2024 alone.

He said: “I always talk about movies and stuff at work and someone mentioned that they saw someone doing it on TikTok.

Luke Eccleston at the Fall Guys premiere

"I was doing it around four weeks and then I had a video go viral, I think it got a million views and I went from 200 to 4000 followers.

"That was in November 2022 and since then it has just grown and grown and grown”

As a result of his new found success, Luke has been invited to a number of premiers and film screenings and recently did a podcast with Mcfly drummer Harry Judd and One Show presenter Alex Jones.

Luke hopes by the end of the year, he will become a full-time content creator.

He added: “Since October, the amount of followers has more than doubled.

"Last year I went to quite a few premieres, I went to Fall Guy and got to see Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

"I went to House of Dragon and walked the red carpet with Sky, I went to Alien Romulus and got to walk the red carpet there too.

"Then I’ve been to a few screenings like Gladiator II which I got to watch like two weeks early.

"I got to meet Woody Harrelson when I went to a screening of a film called Suncoast.

"The people I used to watch I’m actually friends with now and I used to see them going to premieres and thought ‘oh that’d be cool.’

"When I went to my first one I was like ‘this is crazy.’

"I went to London at the beginning of the year and had meetings with Warner Brothers, Netflix and Amazon Prime about going to screenings this year.

"I’m hoping before the end of the year I can do this full-time. I’m earning more money doing TikTok than at work so I may as well try and do it full time.