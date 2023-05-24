Wigan firm Uncle Joe's pays tribute to cancer campaigner Laura Nuttall

Laura Nuttall, 23, died on Monday, after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer in autumn 2018 following an eye test.

She was initially told by medics treating the condition – glioblastoma multiforme – that she would have 12 months to live.

But Laura received gruelling treatment and made the most of life, ticking off items on her “bucket list” including going on a tour of the Wigan factory where Uncle Joe’s mint balls are made.

Her mum Nicola hails from Wigan and said Laura loved the sweets, so was keen to go behind the scenes.

In a tribute on Twitter, the firm said: “We are sad to learn of Laura's passing. She is a true inspiration and we are full of admiration of all her achievements.”

She also went on a tour of the Heinz factory in Kitt Green, graduated from university, met Michelle Obama, piloted a Royal Navy patrol boat and presented a television weather bulletin.

Laura, who lived in Lancashire, was a keen supporter of the Brain Tumour Charity and raised money with her family to help fight the disease and raise awareness.

In a statement, a spokesman for the charity said: “Laura had a special place in the hearts of all our young ambassadors, themselves an integral part of the Brain Tumour Charity.

“They help us to raise awareness of brain tumours and are passionate about changing the future for those affected. Laura became key to the group’s continued success.

“Her loss is a fierce reminder of why we must move further, faster every day in the battle against brain tumours, so that other families do not have to endure this kind of heartbreak in the future.

“We are committed to fighting for all those people whose lives are turned upside down by this devastating disease. We will continue to do this for everyone affected, and we will continue to do this to honour Laura.