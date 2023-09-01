Officials from the Food Standards Agency conduct spot visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from July.

Out of 77 inspections that month, 36 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Eleven venues earned a four, while nine businesses earned a three.

Some of the venues to receive a new rating in July

Eight landed a two and 13 premises earned one star.

In 2023, out of Wigan’s 652 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 460 (71 per cent) have ratings of five.

None have received a zero so far this year.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of July 2023:

FIVE:

Albion Ale House- High Street, Standish

Aldi- King Street, Leigh

All Hail the Burger- Chapel Street, Leigh

AM to PM- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Art of Persia- School Lane, Standish

Atherton Fish Bar- Car Bank Street, Atherton

Busy Bees at Wigan, Marylebone- Walkden Avenue, Wigan

Busy Bees at Wigan, Scholes- Windmill Close, Wigan

Cafe Camaraderie- Poplar Street, Tyldesley

Cake Heaven- Private address

Casa Carlos- Hallgate, Wigan

Corkies Cupcakes- Private address

Cucina Cafe- Chapel Street, Leigh

Discounts Dragon Limited- Butts Street, Leigh

Ella Turkish Restaurant- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Expanse Learning Wigan School- Tyrer Avenue, Wigan

Fortune Store- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Four Seasons Kitchen- Bradley Lane, Standish

Frango Peri Peri- Crompton Street, Wigan

Higher Folds Chippy- Richmond Avenue, Leigh

Joe’s Baked Goods- Private address

Leo’s- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Local Kitchen Rowan Tree Primary School- Greenhall Close, Atherton

Mrs Taylors Kitchen- Private address

Nando’s- Derby Street, Leigh

Postcode Coffee House- Riveredge, Wigan

Revolution Wigan- King Street, Wigan

St Cuthbert’s Early Years Centre- Thorburn Road, Wigan

St Luke’s Safe and Sound Club- Church Lane, Lowton

Standish Whippy- Private address

Storytimes Nursery- Leigh Road, Atherton

Subway- Mealhouse Lane, Atherton

Sue’s Cakes and Bakes- Private address

Sweet Creations- Private address

The Brick Food Community and The Brick Community Kitchen- Water Street, Wigan

The Make and Bake Kitchen- Private address

FOUR:

Ashton Fish Bar- Gerard Street, Ashton

Cafe Alexander- Bradley Lane, Standish

Lotus City Take Away- Lord Street, Leigh

Manhattan- Market Street, Atherton

Marsh Green Fish and Chips- Marsh Green, Wigan

Natures Best- Bryn Street, Ashton

Poundstretcher- Standishgate, Wigan

Royal Albert Edward Infirmary- Wigan Lane, Wigan

The Golden Dragon- Preston Road, Standish

The Range and Coffee Shop- Chapel Lane, Wigan

Time Coffee Shop- Preston Road, Standish

THREE:

Astley Pensioners and Community Hub- Manchester Road, Astley

Charlie Park- Bolton Road, Atherton

Chippy Bar- Heath Street, Golborne

Costa Coffee- Spinning Gate, Leigh

Dolce - St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School- Council Avenue, Ashton

Kawa’s Coffee and Wine Bar- Wallgate, Wigan

Park Hotel- Wigan Road, Ashton

The Godfather- Market Street, Hindley

The Godfather Kebab House Ltd- Wigan Lane, Wigan

TWO:

Best in Best- Railway Road, Leigh

Gaskells Fish and Chips- St James Road, Orrell

Go Local Extra- Yewdale Road, Ashton

Heavensteak- Miry Lane, Wigan

Hogans Bar- Railway Road, Leigh

Nisa Local- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Shan Shan- Sale Lane, Tyldesley

The Stop Inn- Market Place, Atherton

ONE:

Aroma Cafe Bar- Whelley, Wigan

Cafe Istanbul- School Lane, Standish

Franco’s Restaurant- Rodney Street, Wigan

Fresco’s/Burglarise- Railway Road, Leigh

Gidlow Convenience Store- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Go Local- Bag Lane, Atherton

Maximillians- Railway Road, Leigh

Paradiso Chicken and Pizzeria- Wallgate, Wigan

Rani Fine Dining- Mealhouse Lane, Atherton

Reshma Balti- Church Street, Atherton

Simply Thai @ The Muay Thai Kitchen- Hallgate, Wigan

Tasty Grill- Warwick Road, Atherton