Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from September.

Out of 37 inspections carried out that month, 15 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Eleven venues earned a four, while five businesses earned a three.

Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Three eateries were awarded a two, while a further three earned just one star.

None this month earned a zero.

In 2022, out of Wigan’s 276 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 127 (46 per cent) have ratings of five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copper Vines in Standish earned five stars

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Copper Vines in Standish

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of September 2022:

Bath Springs in Bryn earned four stars

FIVE:

ABC Childcare at Meadowbank Children’s Centre- Formby Avenue, Atherton, M46 0HX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copper Vines- 6-8 Market Street, Standish, WN6 0HN

Donut House- Private address

Ashwood Care Home in Ashton scored a three

Dough Darlings Ltd- 151 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food by Law- Private address

Hanover Elmridge Court- Robson Way, Lowton, WA3 2RD

Jumping Jacks Private Day Nursery- 34 Ullswater Road, Lowton, WA3 3EY

Local Kitchen St Anne’s CE Primary School- Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, WN6 8JP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subway Scot Lane- 506 Scot Lane, Wigan, WN5 0PS

Bindi of Aspull scored a two

The Avenue Private Day Nursery and Out of School Club- The Avenue, Leigh, WN7 1ET

The Dispensary- 38b Gathurst Lane, Shevington, WN6 8HA

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HUB- 30 East Bond Street, Leigh, WN7 1BP

The.Coffee.Collective- 363 Wigan Road, Leigh, WN7 5HA

Top Chapel Day Nursery- 154 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ

Wigan Creations- 378a Warrington Road, Abram, WN2 5XA

Advertisement Hide Ad

FOUR:

Bath Springs- 455 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 0DD

Carrington Court Care Home- HC-One- 190 Darby Lane, Hindley, WN2 3DU

Cwtch Cafe- 7 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AG

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dragon City- 9 Broad O Th Lane, Shevington, WN6 8EA

Kitt Green Tavern- 230 City Road, Wigan, WN5 0BG

Meera’s Kitchen Limited- Private address

Morty’s and Vibe- 46-58 King Street, Wigan, WN1 1BT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Mac’s Sweet Occasions- 54 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AE

Supreme Mini Market- 27 Ribble Road, Platt Bridge, WN2 5EU

The Crispy Bun- 151 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AL

The Hamiltons Care Home- 350-352 Hamilton Street, Atherton, M46 0BE

Advertisement Hide Ad

THREE:

Anatolia Turkish BBQ and Meze- 57b Park Road, Wigan, WN6 7AE

Appleby Court Nursing Home- Ellesmere Road, Wigan, WN5 9LA

Ashwood Residential Home- 1 Liverpool Road, Ashton, WN4 9LH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ravello Pizza- 260 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 0AR

Village Chippy- 762 Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SB

TWO:

Al’s Peri Chicken- 41-43 Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bindi of Aspull- Wigan Road, Aspull, WN2 1PP

Nics Quick Fix- Private address

ONE:

Ashwood Court Making Space- Woodford Avenue, Lowton, WA3 2RB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higher Folds Community Centre- Stirling Close, Leigh, WN7 2UB

Richmond House Nursing Home- HC- One- Mitchell Street, Leigh, WN7 4UH