Wigan food hygiene ratings: the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and canteens awarded new rating by the Food Standards Agency in September
The first batch of autumn food hygiene ratings in Wigan have been revealed.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from September.
Out of 37 inspections carried out that month, 15 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Eleven venues earned a four, while five businesses earned a three.
Three eateries were awarded a two, while a further three earned just one star.
None this month earned a zero.
In 2022, out of Wigan’s 276 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 127 (46 per cent) have ratings of five.
Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Copper Vines in Standish
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of September 2022:
FIVE:
ABC Childcare at Meadowbank Children’s Centre- Formby Avenue, Atherton, M46 0HX
Copper Vines- 6-8 Market Street, Standish, WN6 0HN
Donut House- Private address
Dough Darlings Ltd- 151 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AL
Food by Law- Private address
Hanover Elmridge Court- Robson Way, Lowton, WA3 2RD
Jumping Jacks Private Day Nursery- 34 Ullswater Road, Lowton, WA3 3EY
Local Kitchen St Anne’s CE Primary School- Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, WN6 8JP
Subway Scot Lane- 506 Scot Lane, Wigan, WN5 0PS
The Avenue Private Day Nursery and Out of School Club- The Avenue, Leigh, WN7 1ET
The Dispensary- 38b Gathurst Lane, Shevington, WN6 8HA
The HUB- 30 East Bond Street, Leigh, WN7 1BP
The.Coffee.Collective- 363 Wigan Road, Leigh, WN7 5HA
Top Chapel Day Nursery- 154 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ
Wigan Creations- 378a Warrington Road, Abram, WN2 5XA
FOUR:
Bath Springs- 455 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 0DD
Carrington Court Care Home- HC-One- 190 Darby Lane, Hindley, WN2 3DU
Cwtch Cafe- 7 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AG
Dragon City- 9 Broad O Th Lane, Shevington, WN6 8EA
Kitt Green Tavern- 230 City Road, Wigan, WN5 0BG
Meera’s Kitchen Limited- Private address
Morty’s and Vibe- 46-58 King Street, Wigan, WN1 1BT
Mrs Mac’s Sweet Occasions- 54 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AE
Supreme Mini Market- 27 Ribble Road, Platt Bridge, WN2 5EU
The Crispy Bun- 151 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AL
The Hamiltons Care Home- 350-352 Hamilton Street, Atherton, M46 0BE
THREE:
Anatolia Turkish BBQ and Meze- 57b Park Road, Wigan, WN6 7AE
Appleby Court Nursing Home- Ellesmere Road, Wigan, WN5 9LA
Ashwood Residential Home- 1 Liverpool Road, Ashton, WN4 9LH
Ravello Pizza- 260 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 0AR
Village Chippy- 762 Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SB
TWO:
Al’s Peri Chicken- 41-43 Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AE
Bindi of Aspull- Wigan Road, Aspull, WN2 1PP
Nics Quick Fix- Private address
ONE:
Ashwood Court Making Space- Woodford Avenue, Lowton, WA3 2RB
Higher Folds Community Centre- Stirling Close, Leigh, WN7 2UB
Richmond House Nursing Home- HC- One- Mitchell Street, Leigh, WN7 4UH