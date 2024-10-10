Wigan food hygiene: The latest eateries to receive a new rating in August
Officials from the Food Standards Agency conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from August.
Out of 62 inspections that month, 19 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Sixteen venues earned a four, while 11 businesses earned a three.
Seven eateries landed a two and nine establishments earned one star.
None earned a zero.
In 2024 out of Wigan’s 395 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 190 (48 per cent) have ratings of five.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it’s managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2024.
FIVE:
Astley Nature Kindergarten- Manchester Road, Astley
Brooklands Day Nursery- Wigan Road, Ashton
Cotton and Coal Biltong- The Abattoir, Stephens Way, Warrington Road Industrial Estate
Eight Restaurant- Flax Mill, Bretherton Row, Wigan
Excellent Gourmet Trading- iLoveSnacks- Cricket Street, Wigan
Fatbird Live Lounge Ltd- Wallgate, Wigan
Feed Your Soul- Three Sisters Recreation Area, Ashton
Hideout- Queen Street, Wigan
Jons Cakes- Private address
La Mama Bar and Restaurant- High Street, Standish
Leigh Village Market- Leigh Road, Leigh
Manchester Bee Works- Private address
Subway- Wallgate, Wigan
Sweet Treats Bakery- Private address
Sycamore Golf Centre- Ashton Road, Golborne
The Crispy Bun also trading as Bun N Burger- Chapel Street, Leigh
Toscana Mediterranean Restaurant- Atherton Road, Hindley
Uncle Joe’s- Dorning Street, Wigan
Woodland Adventure Nursery Ltd- Astley Hall Drive
FOUR:
Barney’s Bar- Arcade Street, Wigan
Crown Barbeque- Market Street, Atherton
Dough So Good Pizzeria- Swan Meadow Road, Wigan
Envy- Arcade Street, Wigan
Feast at the Mills - Bars- Swan Meadow Road, Wigan
Fifteens of Swinley- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
Ince Balti- Manchester Road, Ince
Kids Planet Day Nurseries Limited- City Road, Worsley
Le Moose- King Street, Wigan
Little Giggles Private Day Nursery and Pre-School- Ince Green Lane, Ince
Poundland- Lord Street, Leigh
Ravello Pizza- Wigan Road, Ashton
The Gatehouse Ale and Aloo- Cherington Drive, Tyldesley
The Godfather- King Street, Wigan
Uptown Diner- Makinson Arcade, Wigan
Zinger- Market Street, Wigan
THREE:
Aroma Lounge- Moss Lane, Platt Bridge
King Kebab- King Street, Wigan
Pemberton Local- Worsley Green, Wigan
Pizza Olivera- King Street, Leigh
QB Sports Bar and Grill- Powell Street, Wigan
Rayan- Belle Green Lane, Ince
Roccos Desserts- Tyldesley Road, Atherton
Spring Deer Restaurant- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
The Boulevard- Wallgate, Wigan
The Sm4shed- Manchester Road, Ince
Wigan Meat Mart- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
TWO:
Block Steak Shop- Private address
CHRISTAKIS- Swan Meadow Industrial Estate, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan
Hindley Arms- Market Street, Hindley
Kahiki- King Street, Wigan
Lowton Community Cafe- Newton Road, Lowton
Picasso Aspull- Moorside Scot Lane, Aspull
The Spinners Tea Room - Verve Community CIC Hub- Park Lane, Leigh
ONE:
Andys All Day Breakfast- Gerard Street, Ashton
Jaks- King Street, Wigan
Melis Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar- Scot Lane, Wigan
Pattersons- Swan Meadow Industrial Estate, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan
Pit Stop Diner- Firs Lane, Leigh
Primrose Villa Residential Home- Preston Road, Standish
The Little Kitchen- Grand Arcade, Wigan
Velvet Feast- Swan Meadow Road, Newtown
Wing Fung- Twist Lane, Leigh
