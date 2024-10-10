Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Various Wigan eateries have been awarded a new food hygiene rating

Officials from the Food Standards Agency conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from August.

Out of 62 inspections that month, 19 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Sixteen venues earned a four, while 11 businesses earned a three.

Some of the establishments who received a new rating in August

Seven eateries landed a two and nine establishments earned one star.

None earned a zero.

In 2024 out of Wigan’s 395 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 190 (48 per cent) have ratings of five.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it’s managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2024.

FIVE:

Astley Nature Kindergarten- Manchester Road, Astley

Brooklands Day Nursery- Wigan Road, Ashton

Cotton and Coal Biltong- The Abattoir, Stephens Way, Warrington Road Industrial Estate

Eight Restaurant- Flax Mill, Bretherton Row, Wigan

Excellent Gourmet Trading- iLoveSnacks- Cricket Street, Wigan

Fatbird Live Lounge Ltd- Wallgate, Wigan

Feed Your Soul- Three Sisters Recreation Area, Ashton

Hideout- Queen Street, Wigan

Jons Cakes- Private address

La Mama Bar and Restaurant- High Street, Standish

Leigh Village Market- Leigh Road, Leigh

Manchester Bee Works- Private address

Subway- Wallgate, Wigan

Sweet Treats Bakery- Private address

Sycamore Golf Centre- Ashton Road, Golborne

The Crispy Bun also trading as Bun N Burger- Chapel Street, Leigh

Toscana Mediterranean Restaurant- Atherton Road, Hindley

Uncle Joe’s- Dorning Street, Wigan

Woodland Adventure Nursery Ltd- Astley Hall Drive

FOUR:

Barney’s Bar- Arcade Street, Wigan

Crown Barbeque- Market Street, Atherton

Dough So Good Pizzeria- Swan Meadow Road, Wigan

Envy- Arcade Street, Wigan

Feast at the Mills - Bars- Swan Meadow Road, Wigan

Fifteens of Swinley- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

Ince Balti- Manchester Road, Ince

Kids Planet Day Nurseries Limited- City Road, Worsley

Le Moose- King Street, Wigan

Little Giggles Private Day Nursery and Pre-School- Ince Green Lane, Ince

Poundland- Lord Street, Leigh

Ravello Pizza- Wigan Road, Ashton

The Gatehouse Ale and Aloo- Cherington Drive, Tyldesley

The Godfather- King Street, Wigan

Uptown Diner- Makinson Arcade, Wigan

Zinger- Market Street, Wigan

THREE:

Aroma Lounge- Moss Lane, Platt Bridge

King Kebab- King Street, Wigan

Pemberton Local- Worsley Green, Wigan

Pizza Olivera- King Street, Leigh

QB Sports Bar and Grill- Powell Street, Wigan

Rayan- Belle Green Lane, Ince

Roccos Desserts- Tyldesley Road, Atherton

Spring Deer Restaurant- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

The Boulevard- Wallgate, Wigan

The Sm4shed- Manchester Road, Ince

Wigan Meat Mart- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

TWO:

Block Steak Shop- Private address

CHRISTAKIS- Swan Meadow Industrial Estate, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan

Hindley Arms- Market Street, Hindley

Kahiki- King Street, Wigan

Lowton Community Cafe- Newton Road, Lowton

Picasso Aspull- Moorside Scot Lane, Aspull

The Spinners Tea Room - Verve Community CIC Hub- Park Lane, Leigh

ONE:

Andys All Day Breakfast- Gerard Street, Ashton

Jaks- King Street, Wigan

Melis Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar- Scot Lane, Wigan

Pattersons- Swan Meadow Industrial Estate, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan

Pit Stop Diner- Firs Lane, Leigh

Primrose Villa Residential Home- Preston Road, Standish

The Little Kitchen- Grand Arcade, Wigan

Velvet Feast- Swan Meadow Road, Newtown

Wing Fung- Twist Lane, Leigh