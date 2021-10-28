Wigan funeral home launch spooky Hallowe'en mask competition

Co-op Funeralcare Wigan on Gidlow Lane have announced they are hosting a spooktacular colouring competition for local children in the lead-up to Halloween.

The initiative, aimed at providing additional entertainment and excitement during October half-term, calls on school children to show off their creativity, while also designing their very own Halloween masks - the scarier, the better!

Those interested in participating can do so by picking up a mask template, anytime from Monday to Friday, 9am until 4.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at the funeral home, with the Halloween competition

The deadline to enter is 4.30pm on Friday, October 29th and entries can be send to [email protected]

One lucky winner will walk away with a selection of Hallowe'en sweets supplied by Co-op Food on Woodhouse Road.

Adults are also welcome to get involved with Co-op’s Hallowe'en celebrations by picking up one of the two recipe cards selected by the branch staff, the Toxic Green Danger Donuts or the Crackling Bonfire Tart.

Stuart Pilkington, Funeral Director at Co-op Funeralcare Wigan, said: “Having been unable to properly celebrate Halloween together as a community last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to be able to organise something for the children in our community, who will, no doubt, amaze us with their creativity.

"We look forward to receiving all of their submissions later this week!”