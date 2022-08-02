Wigan gardening club hopes returning show will be 'bigger and better'

Gardeners will make sure their vegetables and flowers look their best as a popular show returns for the first time in three years.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 4:55 am

Shevington Garden Club’s annual show will be held this Saturday, following the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers say the show has always been well-supported by spectators and exhibitors, and the committee has worked hard to bring it back “bigger and better than ever” after the enforced break.

Shevington Garden Club's last show was held in 2019

The event will be held at Shevington Methodist Church, with stalls and refreshments outside from 11am, ahead of the doors opening to the public at 1pm.

There are many prizes for exhibitors, some donated by local businesses, and two sections of the show will be for local exhibitors only.

Schedules for the show can be downloaded from Shevington Garden Club’s website or picked up from the Village Kitchen, Shevington Library and AB Hardware.

