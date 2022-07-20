Bekah Courtney, 33, is walking the Yorkshire three peaks in a single day to raise money for The Christie.

She will be climbing in memory of her mum and dad, who both died from cancer within less than a year and were treated at the specialist cancer centre.

Bekah Courtney with her husband Luke and her parents at her wedding in 2017

Her dad Paul Mason was 57 when he died in 2020 after a four-month battle with oesophageal cancer and her mum Caroline Mason died from breast cancer less than a year earlier, aged 56.

Caroline, a primary school teacher, and Paul, an electrician, were childhood sweethearts who lived in Wigan all their lives.

Bekah, who will take on the gruelling challenge on Saturday, September 24, said : “The Christie has been part of my life since 2014 when my mum was first diagnosed with breast cancer. The team there looked after both my parents so well that I wanted to do something to give back.

"The Yorkshire three peaks was ideal as Dad was really into running in the mountains, so training for this challenge has helped me feel more connected to him.

"The hospital and the people who work there put the patients at the heart of everything they do. Mum was able to have part of her treatment nearby at The Christie’s cancer unit at Wigan, which I know meant a lot to her.”

“Not only are the team there supporting people like Mum and Dad today, but they’re also coming up with the cancer treatments of tomorrow,” continued Bekah.

“The research that’s happening there will change the lives of patients across the UK and beyond. Losing my parents has been really hard but knowing that I’m giving back to The Christie has helped.”

Josh Hughff, sporting events officer at The Christie charity, said: “We’re really touched that Bekah has chosen to raise money for us. This is actually the first year that we’re doing he Yorkshire three peaks challenge as a charity, so it’s great that she can do something that’s so personal to her and her family.”