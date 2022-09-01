Wigan groom travels to church on his wedding day in a tractor - just like his dad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Webster, 27, made an unusual entrance at his wedding to Susan Huyton, 28, choosing to eschew the classic cars often used by couples on their big day.

Instead, he travelled to St Wilfrid's Church in Standish in a tractor – the same one his father Andrew Webster used for his wedding in 1990.

The tractor was sold locally in 1996, but the opportunity arose for Chris to buy it in 2017.

Newlyweds Chris and Susan with the tractor

This was seen as the perfect opportunity to refurbish the machinery and use it for the wedding.

Chris, who lives in Standish, said: “We bought the tractor back in 2017 and have been working on it since.

"It was fully functional, we just needed to work on the exterior details to make it look the part.”

The tractor and Land Rover Series II used for the special day

With both Chris and Susan coming from farming backgrounds, a rustic-themed wedding seemed more than fitting to tie the knot.

Chris said: "There were quite a few people that were very surprised when I rolled up to the church in a tractor for my own wedding.

"A few of the guests knew, but I wanted it to be a surprise to most people there.”

Susan also made a special arrival, as she travelled to the church in a Land Rover Series II.

The newly married couple left the church in the tractor together for their first journey as husband and wife.