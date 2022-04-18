Wigan group shows what it has to offer
A Wigan group is encouraging members of the “third age” to join up and see what it does.
Wigan u3a brings together local people who are enjoying their leisure years, as well as giving residents the means to meet new people, learn new things and have fun.
The organisation offers a variety of activities and days out such as trips to the local cinema, crown green bowling, ukulele playing, walking, fishing, singing, photography, arts and crafts, wine appreciation, gardening, crosswords, urban sketching and much more.
The group holds regular meetings on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 10.30am at Wigan Cricket Club.
It also hosts coffee mornings on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 11.00am at The Royal Oak on Standishgate in the town centre.
Anyone is welcome to attend if they wish to find out more.
You can also visit their website: https://u3asites.org.uk/wigan/home for more information.