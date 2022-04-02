Geoff Bibby, left, with Barry Roberts of The Concessions, from Upholland u3a

The charity that enables members to learn new things, laugh with friends and live life to the full, is commemorating the 40th anniversary of the movement.

Geoff Bibby, from Billinge, is in the spotlight in the latest film in u3a’s Do Something Brilliant Today video campaign.

Growing up near Liverpool in the 1960s, as The Beatles took the world by storm, gave Geoff a lifelong passion for rock ‘n’ roll.

Thanks to joining Upholland u3a, the 68-year-old gets to rock out on guitar every week with his u3a band, The Concessions.

Geoff, a retired Wigan and Leigh College electronics and computing lecturer, said: “I’ve always harboured a desire to be a rock star – that was a given considering where I grew up.

“I joined Up Holland u3a five years ago, with my wife, and liked the look of the Music Group straight away because I love playing guitar but didn’t really get the chance while I was still working.

“Joining u3a gave me a reason to play every day and it’s a great feeling. There’s six of us in the group and we gelled over our love of 1960s and ‘70s music – everything from Buddy Holly to The Beatles.

“We’ve evolved into a band now and people are always asking us if we’ll perform at their event. It’s fantastic. Because of u3a I feel much more part of the community.”

2022 is the 40th anniversary of the u3a (University of the Third Age) movement and short videos is just one way it is celebrating this year.